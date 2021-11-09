Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 138.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 427,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 77.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 106.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

NOW stock opened at $692.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $657.92 and its 200 day moving average is $579.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

