Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

PJAN opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

