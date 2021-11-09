Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.