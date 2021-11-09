Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.15.
Several analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.