Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

