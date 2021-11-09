Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €108.04 ($127.11).

BC8 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

BC8 opened at €68.56 ($80.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.93. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.13 ($57.80) and a fifty-two week high of €69.30 ($81.53).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

