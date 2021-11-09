BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BGSF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 66,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,490. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. BGSF has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

