Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 53,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

