BIO-key International (BKYI) & Its Competitors Critical Review

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BIO-key International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million -$9.67 million -3.42 BIO-key International Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -97.77

BIO-key International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -135.97% -33.17% -29.89% BIO-key International Competitors -12.70% -4.74% -3.06%

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BIO-key International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International Competitors 380 2159 2793 73 2.47

BIO-key International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 2.79%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-key International peers beat BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

