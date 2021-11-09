Birake (BIR) Market Cap Hits $5.48 Million

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Birake has a market cap of $5.48 million and $3,029.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Birake has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Birake coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,218.94 or 1.00116538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.24 or 0.07000589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 95,642,846 coins and its circulating supply is 91,622,588 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birake is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Birake

