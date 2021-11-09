Bitcoin Private Price Hits $2.28 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $10.91 million and $12,830.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00276311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00161194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00106330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

