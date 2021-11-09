Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $72,129.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

