Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

