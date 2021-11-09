Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

