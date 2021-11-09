Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.33.

BKI traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. 35,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

