Blackstone Inc Buys 257,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 4.5% of Blackstone Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Mplx worth $2,005,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,808,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,782,000 after acquiring an additional 322,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

