Blackstone Inc Has $216.39 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $216,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

