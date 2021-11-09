Blackstone Inc Invests $14.47 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.88. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

