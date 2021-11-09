Blackstone Inc Purchases 3,049,403 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 211.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 4.26% of Holly Energy Partners worth $101,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

HEP stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

