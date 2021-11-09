Blackstone Inc Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $411,517,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,810,470 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

