Blackstone Inc Takes $15.48 Million Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,480,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 7.24% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.