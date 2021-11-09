Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

