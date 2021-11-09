Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 148,318 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,318 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.