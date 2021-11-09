Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

