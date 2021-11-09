Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

