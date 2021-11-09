BMO Capital Markets Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $52.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

