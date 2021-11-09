BMO Capital Markets Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.06.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$45.65 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.89 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

