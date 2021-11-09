Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Boise Cascade worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 130.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

