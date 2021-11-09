Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Sells $237,200.00 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

