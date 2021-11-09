Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Sells $237,200.00 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
