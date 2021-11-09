Bonk (BONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

