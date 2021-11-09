Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,669.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Booking stock opened at $2,639.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,414.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,308.80. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 288.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

