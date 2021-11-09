Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSAAU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

