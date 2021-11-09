Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

