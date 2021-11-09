Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,760,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,825,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

TWND opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

