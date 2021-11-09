Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

