Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $482,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,035 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.