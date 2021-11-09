Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

