Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

