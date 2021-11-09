Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

