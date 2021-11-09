BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.55 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

