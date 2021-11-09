Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $165.63 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00004185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $165.63 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00348958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

