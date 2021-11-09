Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,653 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 132.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,184. The company has a market capitalization of $317.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $629.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.