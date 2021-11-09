Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 272 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.26. 72,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,805. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

