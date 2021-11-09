Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,091 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727,206. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $826,128,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

