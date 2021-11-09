Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $139,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,169. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

