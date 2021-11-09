Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,314. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

