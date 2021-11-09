Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,100 shares of company stock worth $23,695,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $221.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $115.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

