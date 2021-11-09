Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,354 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

GOLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 421,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,186,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

