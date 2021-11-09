Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($105.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of BNR traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €79.40 ($93.41). 345,625 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €82.93 and its 200 day moving average is €80.90.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

