Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($105.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of BNR traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €79.40 ($93.41). 345,625 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €82.93 and its 200 day moving average is €80.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

