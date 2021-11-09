Brick & Kyle Associates Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

