Brick & Kyle Associates Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,984.47. 3,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,830.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,618.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

